Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Staffing shortages, supply chain disruptions threaten small business recovery, survey finds

themissouritimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf of all small businesses in the U.S. are experiencing supply chain issues and struggling to hire new workers despite making adjustments to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent survey administered by small-business advocate NFIB, 54 percent of business owners reported increased adverse effects of supply chain disruptions...

themissouritimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business#Unemployment Benefits#Jobs#Productivity#Missourians#Nfib Research Center#The Missouri Legislature#Covid#Lincoln University
Related
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Worker, Supply Shortages Continue for Duluth Businesses

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s continued to be a busy summer for businesses here in Duluth but establishments are still struggling to find workers. Tacos Tacos Tacos on Superior Street in the HART District downtown has been dealing with worker and supply shortages. The establishment’s owner says that it’s causing prices on certain items to climb and slower wait times along with a bigger workload on current staff. Something he says businesses around town are all dealing with.
ConstructionPosted by
Equipment Today

Construction Employment Lags as Contractors Grapple with Labor Shortages, Supply Chain Issues

In mid-July, the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) reported that June 2021 construction employment in 39 states remained below the pre-pandemic peak seen in February 2020. It has since released an analysis showing more long-term employment challenges across the U.S., with construction employment remaining stagnant, or declining, in 101 metro areas from February 2020 to June 2021.
Portland, ORdcvelocity.com

Report: Supply chain challenges hit small companies hard

Small and middle-market companies faced widespread supply chain challenges during the pandemic, and most say they expect those issues to continue in 2021, according to a survey from Portland, Oregon-based Umpqua Bank, released Thursday. The company’s 2021 Business Barometer surveyed 1,200 business leaders from small and mid-market companies across the United States. The study found that most businesses are poised for growth amid continued disruptions lingering from the pandemic, and that supply chain challenges top their list of key concerns moving forward. “In addition to reporting transformational shifts in operations and strategy over the last year, middle market companies, in particular, are embracing the expectation of continued challenges and the need for ongoing adaptation,” according to the survey. “And while growth is expected among both small and middle market companies, intense disruptions related to supply chains and competition for workplace talent pose considerable challenges.” The study found that 88% of small and mid-sized businesses have experienced at least some type of supply chain difficulty over the past 12 months. The most common difficulties include: Being unable to purchase the goods they need to run their business in a timely manner (24%); facing longer delays receiving goods (59%); and experiencing an increase in the price of goods (76%). In addition, at least four in 10 small businesses and 55% of middle market respondents said they’re having trouble finding qualified employees, which could be further contributing to global supply chain challenges, the authors said. The survey also found that most companies made “major strategic adjustments” in response to the pandemic; the majority of businesses expect economic conditions to improve and revenue to increase post-pandemic; and most business leaders are embracing a “continuous change” mindset, with roughly three-quarters of businesses saying they expect to continue making “significant changes” to products and services.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

How Small Businesses Can Manage Service Delays and Staffing Issues

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As the country starts to open back up, small businesses across all industries are feeling the stress of having to deal with service delays and impatient customers. A large part of these service delays is due to the worker shortage. In fact, on May 11, The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 8.1 million open jobs in the U.S. at the end of March, which was the highest it's been since they started tracking in 2000. However, as employers work to get the proper staffing, it's crucial to mitigate upset customers through making sure that your brand’s digital presence and marketing efforts don’t fall to the wayside.
my40.tv

School systems, businesses struggle with ongoing staffing shortages

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kosta’s Kitchen in Fletcher is one of the latest local restaurants to announce changes because of ongoing staffing shortages. The restaurant announced this week it will no longer be open for dinner, closing at 3 p.m. Melissa Sadler, front of the house manager at Kosta’s Kitchen, said the restaurant is so short-staffed they had no other choice.
Small Businessathensceo.com

Survey: Small Businesses on What's Needed to Find a Service Provider Coming Out of COVID-19

In a recent UpCity survey of over 1,000 businesses seeking services, more than 50% of businesses cited either average star rating of reviews or number of reviews as most important when evaluating a service provider to partner with. Additionally, when asked about the most challenging part of shopping for a service provider, finding a partner respondents could trust or finding one that has the right skills were more challenging than finding a provider within budget.
Small Businesswnax.com

Businesses Battling Supply Chain Issues

Besides workforce issues, many businesses are dealing with supply chain problems. Dave Owen, President of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says its hitting large and small businesses…. Owen says many of the problems are related to the movement of parts and products.. Owen says he has been...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Boeing Willing To Accept Supply Chain Risk, Labor Costs For Recovery

Boeing could accept more risk with its supply chain as it seeks to ramp up 737 MAX narrowbody production quickly in 2022, and it will hold its own workforce at roughly 140,000 employees, company leaders announced July 28 while reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings. CEO and President Dave... Subscription Required. Boeing...
Forbes

Small Business Labor Shortage

Supply chain disruptions have become the favorite “go to” explanation for the difficulties experienced by small businesses. A shortage of microchips holding up automobile and durable goods productions, of lumber production, produce, and more, the list is long. Many small firms are experiencing problems restoring operations, many in the “supply chain” of yet another firm.
Insurance Journal

Managing Through Disruption: The Importance of Risk Management for Supply Chains

Over the last decade, we have witnessed many types of unpredictable disasters, including terrorist attacks, wars, earthquakes, economic crises, devaluation of currencies, SARS, tsunamis, cyber-attacks, and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s global economy has made the world more interconnected than ever, and with the increasing trend to source globally, the COVID-19 virus has demonstrated the extensive impact that supply chain disruptions can have on a business. This has led to an increased need for global insurance coverage as one of the means to protect against supply chain disruptions – specifically, business interruption (BI) and contingent business interruption (CBI) coverage.
Small BusinessValueWalk

Small Business Recovery Hinges on Entrepreneurial Resilience and Savvy

Small businesses have sustained a particularly tough year and a half since the pandemic began, but now the economy is reopening and morale is rebounding. One Q1 2021 study found that 92% of small business owners expect that their companies will thrive in the next three to five years, and 75% hope to recover completely within 12 months.
Food & Drinkspurecountry1067.com

School Cafeterias to be Affected by Supply-Chain Deficiencies & Labor Shortage

The “Wall Street Journal” says schools are concerned because juice boxes, hamburger beef patties, and chicken tenders are among the items that are in short supply. This is because of a combination of inflation, labor deficiencies, and supply chain issues. Other expected shortages include canned fruit, corn dogs, salsa, “Uncrustables”...
reviewjournal.com

Construction supply chain shortages hurting nonprofit homebuilders

Disruptions in the supply chain throughout the construction industry are hitting Las Vegas-area nonprofits dedicated to keeping housing affordable — because costs for building materials are far from it. More than a year of operating without volunteers, watching prices flucutate and typical revenue sources change has challenged housing and repair-focused...
KTBS

Staffing shortages affecting businesses day-to-day operations

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The struggle for employers to hire continues despite COVID-19 restrictions being loosened. If you drive around Shreveport, you will see tons of help wanted signs, but the businesses aren't drawing in applicants. The shortage is causing business owners and sometimes their customers to suffer. "When you have...
ConstructionHouston Chronicle

Growing Construction Demand and Supply Chain Disruptions Lead to Increase in Construction Costs

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Turner Construction Company announced that the Second Quarter 2021 Turner Building Cost Index—which measures costs in the non-residential building construction market in the United States—had increased to the value of 1187. This represents a 1.28% quarterly increase from the First Quarter 2021 and a 0.85% yearly increase from the Second Quarter 2020.
IndustryForbes

How Procurement Leaders Are Weathering The Staggering Costs Of Supply Chain Disruption

Extreme weather, a global pandemic, and continuous market uncertainties are just a few of the supply chain shocks businesses and their customers have been absorbing in the past few years. According to one survey, organizations best able to manage the pandemic were the ones that embraced digital transformation. What’s more, a large percentage of respondents regretted not accelerating to digital fast enough.
buffalonynews.net

Lean Manufacturing, Digital Transformation, and Supply Chain Disruptions will be Focus of Three Pre-Event Webinars Leading up to The Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / The ASSEMBLY Show and ASSEMBLY Magazine will feature leading subject matter experts focused on lean manufacturing, digital transformation in manufacturing and how to survive supply chain disruptions in a free webinar series leading up to the October event. The free webinars, take place Thursday, August 19; Wednesday, September 8; and Tuesday, October 5, are organized by The ASSEMBLY Show, the premier event connecting manufacturing suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment in a forum exclusive to assembly technology, equipment and products. The ASSEMBLY Show will take place on October 26-28, 2021 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. For more information, visit theassemblyshow.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy