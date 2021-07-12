Cancel
Video Games

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Trailers Look at Kimetsu Academy Alts

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two new English Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles trailers, and each one looks at the Kimetsu Academy alternate versions of characters in the game. One video looks at the Kamado siblings, Tanjiro and Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka. The other focuses on the different versions of Inosuke Hashibira, Shinobu Kocho, and Zenitsu Agatsuma. In addition, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Steam pre-orders are now open.

