The joy of Jiva! Netflix’s South African dance series bursts from the screen

Jiva! Photograph: Netflix

The townships of South Africa are a fertile ground for dynamic new moves, from the pantsula dance popularised in the 80s to recent forms such as bhenga, danced to the raw, repetitive beats of gqom music or the house style amapiano . Once hyper-local trends, now you can see dancers demo-ing their skills on YouTube, dancing in streets or school yards.

But another introduction to South African street dance comes by way of Netflix drama Jiva!, set in the township of Umlazi, in Durban. Meet Ntombi (Noxolo Dlamini), an ace dancer who gave up her dream career after a family tragedy and works at an aquarium, dressed as an octopus. She was betrayed by her ex-boyfriend, now a big reality TV star dripping with bling and the leader of the dance crew Soweto Cats, who have come back to town for a dance contest. Ntombi’s passion for dance is reignited and she sets up a rival crew to compete for the million rand prize.

Jiva! is glossy drama, full of familiar elements to dance films such as Step Up , Stomp the Yard and StreetDance , and with some of the soapiness of TV’s Nashville . With a breezily light touch, the series takes on politics, protest, corruption and poverty in the same breath as relationship dramas, frenemies and designer dresses. And the dance comes bursting from the screen at every turn, a mass of colour, noise, energy and joy, and a mashup of styles (much like the clothes, a riot of traditional African, hip-hop, streetwear, workwear, designer logos and glam bodycon).

Jiva! features real dance crews, and some of the leads, such as Prince Grootboom, who plays Ntombi’s ex Makhekhe, are dancers taking on their first acting roles. The choreographers behind it are the South Africans Bontle Modiselle and Tom London, and the look is battle style, tight formations and fast-stepping footwork laced with killer moves. Ntombi’s crew, the Trollies, combine amapiano, sbhujwa and bhenga dances, from bouncy, intricate footwork pouncing on each beat to booty-centric shimmy; there are popping and pulsing bodies, rubber-legged routines, tricks and splits – and a lot of showmanship. Pantsula’s jumping feet, with big steps and kicks, can be almost slapstick, comedic in some hands, although when Lady E (Stella Dlangalala) does it, it’s just plain fierce.

You can see the roots and influences of all sorts of different dance styles, the twisty paths dance takes through continents and generations. There are steps that look like the Charleston – not surprising since its origins are in dances brought to the US by enslaved African people. There are arm-twisting, socket-popping contortions that look like bone-breaking , a dance from Jamaica via Brooklyn; a high-stepping routine that reminds you of Irish dance; foot slides like Memphis jookin; and b-boying (breakdancing) a quintessentially American form with roots in Africa that’s bounced back across the ocean. But it’s clearly all 100% SA. Jiva! is an education in a lesser known dance culture that is mightily entertaining and vitally alive.