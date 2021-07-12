Cancel
Premier League

Hector Bellerin hints at Arsenal stay as right-back travels with squad for pre-season tour of Scotland

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 17 days ago

HECTOR BELLERIN was pictured travelling to Arsenal's pre-season tour of Scotland amid his uncertain future.

The right-back is believed to be open to a move away from Arsenal after eight years with the club, who he joined at youth level.

Hector Bellerin was pictured travelling to Arsenal's pre-season tour of Scotland Credit: Instagram / @omarrekik
Hector Bellerin is believed to be open to a move away from Arsenal Credit: Getty

Inter Milan and PSG are among those linked with him, while manager Mikel Arteta looks set to raise funds this summer by selling unwanted players.

But for now, Bellerin will feature in Arsenal's pre-season preparations, where they play Hibs tomorrow night.

The defender is part of the 30-man squad that travelled to Scotland.

Despite looking to clear out their squad, Arsenal have received hardly any bids so far.

William Saliba will join Marseille on a season’s loan, having spent the last year with Nice.

Ahead of his move, it means the £27million centre-half will spend a third year away from Arsenal without ever kicking a ball for the club.

He will team up with Matteo Guendouzi, who has also signed for Marseille on loan with a £10m permanent move guaranteed next summer.

Arsenal have already spent £7m on full-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica.

Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is currently completing his isolation period before sealing his £17m move from Anderlecht.

Arsenal also remain optimistic of concluding a £50m deal for Brighton defender Ben White, although the clubs continue to haggle over the proposed payment schedules.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is another key target despite a £20m asking price for a player who has twice been relegated from the Premier League in the last two seasons.

