Congress & Courts

Judge issues orders moving Tree of Life case forward

By Torsten Ove
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge on Monday issued several orders to move forward proceedings in the long-stalled death penalty case against Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life shooting suspect. In a conference call with the parties, U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose said it's time to get the case moving now that COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and ordered that the defense will have until Oct. 1 to file official notice if it intends to seek an insanity defense.

www.post-gazette.com

