Judge issues orders moving Tree of Life case forward
A federal judge on Monday issued several orders to move forward proceedings in the long-stalled death penalty case against Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life shooting suspect. In a conference call with the parties, U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose said it's time to get the case moving now that COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and ordered that the defense will have until Oct. 1 to file official notice if it intends to seek an insanity defense.www.post-gazette.com
