National City continuing vaccine push as 100-day effort ends

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – National City’s mayor said the city will continue to encourage its residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine even after the end of a 100-day push.

“We’re still pushing and encouraging our community to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

Sotelo-Solis said she’s not going to stop until the city reaches its goal of getting 45,000 people vaccinated. Right now, National City is at about 35,982 residents vaccinated.

The mayor wanted to get this done within 100 days, but they didn’t quite get there. It was a task she said was challenging as the city was one of the hardest hit communities.

“We have people that were hit with family members dying, with jobs lost, with potential housing crisis and eviction notices,” Sotelo-Solis said.

National City kicked off the 100-day program by setting up one of the first vaccination sites specifically targeting teens. The mayor said the goal was to make it easier for eligible students at Sweetwater High School to get vaccinated .

Over the course of the pandemic, National City has been at the forefront, from being one of the first cities to mandate mask wearing to ramping up testing sites.

Sotelo-Solis said they will continue working to gain the trust of those that are still hesitant in getting the vaccine.

According to Sotelo-Solis, city officials have even gone door to door, handing out information to reach out to the community, something they’ll continue doing to reach their goal.