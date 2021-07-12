Genesee County Hiring Event Includes Sheriff’s Office & Other County Positions

Genesee County officials are looking to fill plenty of county jobs across all of their different departments, and they're holding a job fair next week. The Genesee County Offices job fair is happening on Monday July 19th at the Sheriff's office from 10a to 6p. There are jobs in most every department within the county, and you can get specific listings on the Genesee County Jobs site here, or on their Facebook page here. The best part is that there are plenty of entry level positions that don't require anything more than a diploma or GED.