Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genesee County, MI

Genesee County Hiring Event Includes Sheriff’s Office & Other County Positions

By Clay
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Genesee County officials are looking to fill plenty of county jobs across all of their different departments, and they're holding a job fair next week. The Genesee County Offices job fair is happening on Monday July 19th at the Sheriff's office from 10a to 6p. There are jobs in most every department within the county, and you can get specific listings on the Genesee County Jobs site here, or on their Facebook page here. The best part is that there are plenty of entry level positions that don't require anything more than a diploma or GED.

club937.com

Comments / 0

Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Parks Recreation#Weather#Sheriff#Facebook#Ged#Michigan Stacker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Flint, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Flint Police Department Will Be Getting A Police Helicopter

The Flint Police Department are officially taking to the skies after Flint City Council approved the lease of a helicopter. For the first time in recent memory, Flint City Council actually unanimously agreed on something. The council voted 7-0 to approve the lease of a helicopter for Flint Police. Actually two of the council members were absent from the vote, so I guess they didn't all agree . . . but we'll take what we can get. The department pushed hard to get the helicopter to help fight the rise in criminal activity in the city.
Bay City, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Bay City Schools Won’t Require Masks

The super controversial mask topic is being thrown out the window in Bay city for students & staff. This is a subject that really doesn't have any middle ground. You are either for masks and everyone that isn't wearing one you wanna fight bare knuckle to the death or, your the passive type with as much care in the world as a lemming running towards a cliff's edge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy