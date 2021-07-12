Idaho Department of Labor holding hiring event Tuesday

If you're driving through the Treasure or Magic Valley in search of a "we're hiring" sign, you don't have to go far.

Local small business owners and big chains alike are grappling with the current labor shortage. To help fill those jobs, the Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a multi-employer hiring event Tuesday, July 13, at the Boise Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3050 S. Shoshone St., from noon to 4 p.m.

Up to 30 employers will be looking for candidates to fill a wide range of positions such as bus drivers, human resource associates and account managers, and retail, hospitality, IT, warehouse operations, and production jobs.

Participating employers include Holiday Inn Express, Sorrento Lactalis, AT&T, the City of Boise, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Track Utilities, Amazon, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Truckstop.com, Darigold, Guerdon and many more.

As Idaho News 6 has reported , work requirements are now back to what they were before the pandemic, according to the Idaho Department of Labor, which means if you're getting unemployment, you also have to be looking for full-time work.

"Unemployment insurance claimants are required to apply for two jobs per week or complete two work activities per week," explained Leah Reeder, an unemployment spokesperson with IDOL.