Two southeast Wichita apartments sell to local investment group

Intrust Bank will replace its branch location at Harry and Webb Road in southeast Wichita with a new banking center by late next summer, the bank announced Wednesday. "We value our long-standing relationships with residents and businesses in this area of the Wichita community and are proud to reinvest in the neighborhood," Rod Pitts, managing director of consumer banking, said in a statement. "Once completed, the new banking center and our employees will serve customers for decades to come."