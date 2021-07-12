Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Two southeast Wichita apartments sell to local investment group

By Shelby Kellerman
Posted by 
Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Multifamily properties, particularly Class B products, continue to be a strong segment of Wichita's commercial real estate market.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita, KS
608
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Real Estate
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Intrust Bank to replace its Harry and Webb branch with new building

Intrust Bank will replace its branch location at Harry and Webb Road in southeast Wichita with a new banking center by late next summer, the bank announced Wednesday. "We value our long-standing relationships with residents and businesses in this area of the Wichita community and are proud to reinvest in the neighborhood," Rod Pitts, managing director of consumer banking, said in a statement. "Once completed, the new banking center and our employees will serve customers for decades to come."
Financial ReportsPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Tug Inc..

Wichita area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 23, 2021. Year to date through July 23, 2021, the court recorded 4 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -20 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Real EstatePosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 23, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
EconomyPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - July 23, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Avenue Art Days will return in September with a new set of Douglas murals

Local artists will once again paint the town this summer with more of the splashy murals Wichitans have come to love. After taking a break last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Douglas Design District is bringing back Avenue Art Days, the three-day event that invites local artists to paint murals on storefronts, doorways and alleyways along Douglas Avenue. It's scheduled for Sept. 10 through 12.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Top Developers: Ritchie Development, LLC

Describe the main focus of your company’s business – products and services. Ritchie Development is a residential and commercial development company that primarily focuses on the Wichita metro. There are currently five residential developments in east Wichita that we are focused on but we are partners on others throughout the city. Ritchie Building Co. is a residential construction company that focuses on custom homes in our neighborhoods.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Top Architecture Firms: GLMV Architecture, Inc.

Describe the main focus of your company’s business – products and services. Architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, civil engineering. What led to your company's success in 2020? In an unprecedented year, the employee-owners of GLMV remained resilient and true to their calling to provide our clients with exceptional professional design services. In our health-care division, for example, GLMV realized significant sales in 2020 based upon years of planning, perseverance, and our genuine desire to improve community health care.
Real EstatePosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Top Residential Agents: Alissa Unruh, J.P. Weigand & Sons Inc.

What led to your success in 2020? Hard work, a supportive family, amazing clients and a robust real estate industry. What achievement or achievements during your career are you most proud of? Helping clients who genuinely need and appreciate my services. It is so rewarding to see my clients reach their home buying and selling goals, witness their genuine happiness and know I had a positive impact in decisions surrounding one of their most important life events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy