Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca Falls, NY

Postal carrier accused of drunken driving during work after falling out of moving mail truck

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4X7G_0auczPhh00

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A postal carrier is facing driving while intoxicated charges after officials said he fell out of a moving mail truck that later crashed.

John Eagan Jr., 56, was delivering mail Saturday afternoon in Seneca Falls, New York.

Police said Eagan fell out of the moving vehicle with the mail truck eventually coming to a stop after it hit a row of hedges, WSYR reported.

Eagan received several abrasions when he fell but refused medical treatment for his injuries.

Officers said he was drunk and charged him with felony driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. He also received a ticket for not wearing a seat belt and for failing to give one half of the road, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported.

WSYR reported Eagan had a prior DWI conviction from 2019.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
409
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Traffic
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Seneca Falls, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunken Driving#Mail Truck#Traffic Accident#Syracuse Post Standard#Dwi#Newschannel9#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
The Associated Press

First US evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to new home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first flight evacuating Afghan interpreters and others who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan landed early Friday at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to an internal U.S. government document and a commercial flight tracking service. An airliner carrying the 221 Afghans, including 57 children and 15 babies,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

First lady leaves Walter Reed after foot procedure

First lady Jill Biden left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday evening after undergoing a procedure on her foot to remove an object she stepped on that apparently became lodged. Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement that the first lady “underwent a successful procedure on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy