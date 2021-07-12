Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Death toll at Miami-area condo collapse site climbs to 94

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9pJD_0auczEEw00

MIAMI — (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium collapse climbed to 94 Monday as officials planned to step up security at the site to make sure the personal possessions of the victims are preserved for their families.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 22 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South, an oceanside condo building in Surfside. Levine Cava said 83 of the victims have been identified but "the process of making identifications has been made more difficult as time goes on.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said officials have decided to increase security around the debris pile to ensure that the site is preserved. Only authorized personnel will be allowed.

“It's obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” Burkett said. “It has become a holy site.”

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III said there has been “no criminality” at the site, but officials want to make sure the area is secure so crews can continue to preserve personal items found in the rubble.

“As families are being notified about their family members, the ask is always about property. People want some sort of connection to their family member, so it’s very important that our process that we have in place continues to flow uninterrupted," Ramirez said during a morning news conference.

“It’s just part of the process. This is a long, painful, hurtful process,” he said.

Burkett said work crews recently found a business card for an artist and then found several paintings they carefully pulled out of the debris pile to preserve for family members.

Levine Cava also addressed the announcement Sunday that a vaccinated Miami-Dade county commissioner who helped other local officials in Surfside has tested positive for COVID-19. The news release from Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz said he and his chief of staff, Isidoro Lopez, who also received a vaccine against COVID-19, came down with flu-like symptoms earlier in the day and later tested positive for the virus.

Levine Cava said officials who were in close proximity to Diaz and Lopez have been tested and all have come back negative. Levine Cava and other officials who spoke at Monday's news conference did not wear face masks.

Diaz had participated in news conferences and meetings with other officials in Surfside, the Miami Herald reported.

"Breakthrough" infections — fully vaccinated individuals who contract the coronavirus — do happen, although they are very rare. An Associated Press analysis of government data in May showed only about 1% of such cases resulted in hospitalization or death. The analysis suggested that nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. recently have been in people who weren't vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths could approach zero if every eligible person gets the vaccine.

Last week, Florida health officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and a higher positive test rate compared with other recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
40K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Accidents
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap#The Miami Herald#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida coronavirus cases jump 50% as surge continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida’s coronavirus cases jumped 50% this week, the state Health Department reported Friday, continuing a six-week surge that has seen it responsible for 1 in 5 new infections nationally, becoming the outbreak's epicenter. The release came shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis barred school districts...
ReligionPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AME Zion Church removes bishop after alleged misconduct

The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church has removed a prominent bishop from office after his peers accused him of fraudulently having church property deeds transferred to a shell corporation that then secured millions of dollars in loans against those properties. Staccato Powell, who presided over churches in several Western states,...
Orange County, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

OCPS offering vaccination incentives to all employees

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is offering incentives to its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases continue to rise in the area. OCPS will use the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II federal funds to pay $200 to any full-time, part-time or hourly employee who provides proof of full vaccination by Oct. 31.
Orlando, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — The Walt Disney Company has joined other large companies in requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company said in a statement Friday that it will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. The statement said employees who aren’t already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so and that those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. Disney said it was discussing the vaccine requirements with the union, and added that all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the company.
Orange County, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Nursing conference canceled at Orange County Convention Center as COVID-19 cases surge

A big nursing conference at the Orange County Convention Center that would bring in thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to the region has canceled its event. A spokesperson for the convention center said the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses convention was canceled because they need to work right now, but there are dozens of other conventions still in the books.
Posted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others

In another dispiriting setback for the nation’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots. Health officials on...
Colorado StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

20 people rescued from Colorado mudslide

More than 20 people were stuck in the muck when a mudslide shut down an interstate. Officials had not yet closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon before the storm moved in on Thursday, The Denver Post reported. When the severe weather moved in, people were left stranded, able to take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy