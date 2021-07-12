Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hail, wind gusts possible Monday evening as strong storms move through Central Florida

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjacl_0aucyr7I00

ORLANDO, Fla. — An upper-level storm system will move through Central Florida Monday afternoon and evening, bringing with it a threat of gusty winds and hail.

The storm is traveling west across the area from the Atlantic and is forecast to bring more than one to three inches of rain.

The system also has a risk of generating dangerous lightning.

>>> SEE LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

Storms will continue to be active through the evening.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Visite la sección en español: Temporada de huracanes

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy