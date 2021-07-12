Hail, wind gusts possible Monday evening as strong storms move through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — An upper-level storm system will move through Central Florida Monday afternoon and evening, bringing with it a threat of gusty winds and hail.

The storm is traveling west across the area from the Atlantic and is forecast to bring more than one to three inches of rain.

The system also has a risk of generating dangerous lightning.

Storms will continue to be active through the evening.

