Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

By Matt Galatzan
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 18 days ago

Coming off of what will be arguably their toughest matchup of the entire season, the Texas Longhorns will have to turn their attention to yet another talented opponent from north of the Red River, in the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Last season, the Longhorns were able to take down the Cowboys 41-34 in overtime at Boone Pickens Stadium, in front of a packed house of 56,790 Oklahoma State faithful.

Sam Ehlinger and Joseph Ossai were the heroes of that game for Texas. Ehlinger hit Joshua Moore on a 15-yard touchdown to put Texas ahead, and Ossai sacking Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders on 4th down to end the game and give the Longhorns the win.

The schools will meet for the 36th time since their first matchup in 1916, with Texas holding the edge in the all-series 26-9.

The Longhorns have also won the previous two matchups over the Cowboys, with Oklahoma State winning the previous four from 2015-2018.

Check out the first part of Longhorns Country's way-too-early preview of Louisiana, Arkansas, Rice, Texas Tech, TCU, and Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State

2020 Record: 8-3 (6-3 in Big 12)

Head coach: Mike Gundy

Gundy is 137-67 in 16 seasons as the Cowboys head Coach

Offensive Set: Multiple, air-raid passing attack

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on Offense: 5

Oklahoma State struggled on offense for the most part in 2020, at least by their typical standards, ranking 50th in the nation in scoring offense (30.2 ppg) and 39th in total offense (426.8 ypg).

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Spencer Sanders*

RB LD Brown

WR (Z) Braydon Johnson*

WR (X) Tay Martin

WR (Y) Brennan Presley

TE Logan Carter

LT Jake Springfield*

LG Josh Sills*

C Danny Godlevske

RG Hunter Woodard*

RT Hunter Anthony

Returning starters on Defense: 8

Oklahoma State returns eight starters from a defense that was middle of the pack last season, ranking 44th in the nation in total defense (379.0 ypg) and 34th in scoring defense (23.5 ypg).

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Tyler Lacy*

DT Collin Clay

DT Israel Antwine*

DE Trace Ford*

LB Devin Harper

LB Malcolm Rodriguez*

CB Christian Holmes

CB Jarrick Bernard Converse*

SS Kolby Harvell-Peel*

S Tanner McCalister*

S Tre Starling*

Newcomer to Know:

C - Danny Godlevkse

Filling the biggest hole on their offense line left from last season, incoming Miami (OH) center transfer Danny Godlevkse will play a huge role in the Cowboys' offensive success in 2021. Godlevkse was a 3-time All-Mac performer for Miami, and started 39 games over those three seasons.

