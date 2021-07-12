Electronics manufacturer closing Corpus factory, laying off 73

A U.K. manufacturer of electronic components will close its Corpus Christi facility next month and lay off 73 employees. TT Electronics, which manufactures components for the aerospace, medical and industrial sectors, plans to lay off all of the workers at 4222 South Staples St. and close the factory permanently. The layoffs are scheduled to begin on Aug. 16 and continue through Aug. 29, according to a letter informing the Texas Workforce Commission of the impending job losses.