Last week Michigan had five counties with positive COVID-19 test rates above 5%, which is where the World Health Organization draws the line for transmission being too high. That count is now up to 22, including one county (Branch) with a positivity rate of 17.8% for July 19-26. Other leading counties include Alpena (8.2%), Hillsdale (8.1%), Delta (7.4%), Charlevoix (7.4%), Mason (7.3%), Cass (7.2%), Kalkaska (7.1%) and Dickinson (7.1%). Four more counties are above 6%.