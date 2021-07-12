Cancel
Orange County, CA

Man in Wheelchair Fatally Injured in Fountain Valley Car Accident

By Brian Chase
californiainjuryblog.com
 18 days ago

A man attempting to cross a street while in a wheelchair died from injuries he suffered after a minivan and an SUV struck him early on the morning of July 10. According to a report in The Orange County Register, the fatal pedestrian accident occurred near the intersection of Euclid Street and Warner Avenue in Fountain Valley. Police said the man in the wheelchair was trying to cross Euclid westbound along Warner Avenue when he was first struck by a minivan traveling north on Euclid and then hit by an SUV traveling north.

