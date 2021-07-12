Cancel
Missouri State

Department of Conservation says no indication of mysterious songbird illness in Missouri

By Ethan Salm, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
JEFFERSON CITY - At least nine states and the District of Columbia have recently received numerous reports of unexplained sick and dying songbirds. Wildlife officials in states such as Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia have reported hundreds of dead birds. The cause of death currently remains unknown, but symptoms have included crusty or puffy eyes, seizures, shaking and other abnormal behavior.

