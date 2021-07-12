Department of Conservation says no indication of mysterious songbird illness in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - At least nine states and the District of Columbia have recently received numerous reports of unexplained sick and dying songbirds. Wildlife officials in states such as Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia have reported hundreds of dead birds. The cause of death currently remains unknown, but symptoms have included crusty or puffy eyes, seizures, shaking and other abnormal behavior.www.komu.com
Comments / 0