NFL Draft Profile: Austin Stogner, Tight End, Oklahoma Sooners
Pos: TE
Ht: 6060
Wt: 262
DOB: 1/12/00
Eligible: 2022
Plano, TX
Prestonwood Christian High School
Austin Stogner
Oklahoma Sooners
Pros:
Lamattina: Stogner has a big body and good build to transition well as a tight end. Has the versatility to play on the inside and outside of the offense. He shows flashes of being an elite blocker with solid technique squaring his body to the defender and driving his hands into his chest. He is not fazed whatsoever when he is tasked with blocking defensive ends, an extremely valuable trait. Has a solid first couple steps out of his release to get going into his route. Made some tough catches withstaining contact in the process. Uses arms well to initiate and break away from contact within his routes. Subscribe for full article
Comments / 0