NFL Draft Profile: Austin Stogner, Tight End, Oklahoma Sooners

Ezring: A former tight end, the Hokies' starting left guard has the traits to be a starter if his development continues. Lecitus Smith is an impressive athlete with the movement skills to climb to the second level or pull to lead block. Once in space, he is generally efficient and effective. In pass protection, Smith has exhibited an impressive anchor thanks to his wide base. He is at his best in full-man engagement. He has proven to be a patient blocker in terms of gap discipline. Once latched on in pass protection, Smith has the movement skills to mirror and keep defenders in front of him. At this stage in his development, the Virginia Tech left guard's selling point is his athleticism. In addition to his above-average movement skills, Smith has clear natural power that shines even when his technique falters. He is capable of dropping his hips and lowering his pad level to gain leverage. Smith also has notable ankle flexion and impressive flexibility throughout his frame for a 320-pound lineman. His short-area quickness helps him navigate the box as a run blocker. Moreover, Smith has loose hips to hinge and reengage quickly in the run game. Perhaps most importantly, the recently-converted former tight end has improved constantly since switching to guard. Over the course of the 2020 season, he displayed an improved understanding of leverage and hand placement. When he wins the pad level battle, he plays with excellent leg drive. Finally, Smith plays with solid awareness, generally picking up stunts and delayed blitzers.