Shepherd’s Closet celebrates first year in Weissport
Shepherd’s Closet, a ministry of Gathering Place Mission, 305 White St., Weissport, celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday with prayer, music and refreshments. Ted Leininger opened the program with several selections on the trumpet, and Seth Shumaker played piano. Loretta Oswald led everyone in prayer, and Anita Wisler led the Pledge of Allegiance. Martha Moyer and her daughter, Virginia, sang the national anthem and “God Bless America.”www.tnonline.com
Comments / 0