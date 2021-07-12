Shepherd’s Closet celebrates first year in Weissport

I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw that governments and major workplaces like Google and Facebook had started to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all federal workers will be required to get them or face regular testing, following in the footsteps of employee mandates imposed by New York City, where I live, and California. Both were coronavirus epicenters in which tens of thousands were killed. Among them was my uncle, who shared my name and died of the virus in January, mere days before he qualified for a lifesaving vaccine as a senior.