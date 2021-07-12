Cancel
Cumberland County, PA

Strong thunderstorm will affect parts of Cumberland and Perry counties

By Daniel Urie
PennLive.com
 17 days ago
The National Weather Service in state College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Perry and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will affect parts of the two counties including New Bloomfield, Colonel Denning State Park, Loysville, Shermansdale, Blain, Landisburg and New Germantown until 3 p.m. At 2:36 p.m. Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Colonel Denning State Park, moving east at 30 mph.

Harrisburg, PA
