I've been wearing these sneakers for years and I still love them
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. My first pair of Vans was a gray set of Authentics. At the time I was in college, and I bought them to go with all the red I’d be wearing as an undergrad at Ohio State. I wore those babies until they were in pieces, which was over two and a half years later. I loved those shoes like a favorite pair of jeans.www.reviewed.com
