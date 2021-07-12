Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

I've been wearing these sneakers for years and I still love them

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. My first pair of Vans was a gray set of Authentics. At the time I was in college, and I bought them to go with all the red I’d be wearing as an undergrad at Ohio State. I wore those babies until they were in pieces, which was over two and a half years later. I loved those shoes like a favorite pair of jeans.

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Summer Dress#Design#Skinny Jeans#Skateboarding#Reviewed#Ohio State#The Og Authentics#Vans Authentics#Retro Mart#Journeys#Polo Ralph Lauren#Og#The Comfycush Authentics#Shop Authentic Shoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
Related
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

I've Always Loved My Freckles, but When I Got Acne, I Questioned: Do I Cover Them?

Growing up, I used to love hearing people say I look just like my mom. At first glance, you might miss our similarities; my tan complexion, brown eyes, and thick, curly hair contrast with her fair skin tone, hazel eyes, and straight hair, but the one defining feature that instantly links us together is our freckles. Like most young girls, I idolized my mother as the ultimate standard of beauty and would carefully watch her get ready for work each afternoon. The one thing I noticed was that her freckles were consistently on display, never hidden by heavy foundations or concealers.
Apparelreviewed.com

I love this $100 Free People shirt so much, I bought it 3 more times

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Anyone who knows me in real life knows two things: I love tie-dye and I pretty much live in loose, flowy tops. While these two things might not seem to go hand in hand, in the summer of 2020, the proverbial stars aligned. After discovering that I had a knack for tie-dyeing during quarantine, I branched out from basic T-shirts to pieces I could wear out and about.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Friendly PSA: You Can Buy the Tie-Dye Bucket Hat All the US Olympians Are Wearing

Skateboarders aren't the only ones serving up fashion inspiration at the Olympics. Team USA athletes have taken a liking to one particular piece of merch they were gifted upon arrival in Tokyo: Ralph Lauren's tie-dye bucket hat. Covered in a red, white, and blue pattern reminiscent of melted Rocket Pops, the coveted hat reads "USA" in navy lettering on the front and features the official logo patch of the US Olympic team. It's just one of the many tie-dye loungewear pieces Ralph Lauren designed for American Olympians and Paralympians to wear during their downtime between competitions, in addition to creating both their opening-ceremony and closing-ceremony outfits.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Trust Me: This Under-$50 H&M Denim Will Be the Star of Your Fall Wardrobe

To say I have an obsession with denim would be an understatement. I mean, 85% of my 'fits are made up of denim every season of the year—whether it's Bermuda shorts in the summer or straight-leg jeans in the winter. And sure, maybe I have more pairs than I can count on two hands in my closet, but each one is different and (despite what my fiancé, who shares closet space with me, might say) gives my outfit a completely different look. So of course, as fall is slowly creeping up on us, I've naturally already begun my hunt for new versions of my beloved staple to add to my rotation.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

They've Arrived: 5 Fall 2021 Microtrends Fashion People Are Already Wearing

As fashion editors, it’s part of our jobs to always be looking ahead in fashion. While we’re deep in the summer style scene right now, wearing pieces like yellow sunglasses and sporty swimsuits that are having a major moment, we’re also thinking about what fall fashion will look like. We’re already seeing early signs of what fashion insiders will be wearing for the season ahead and there are already a number of fall microtrends set to define 2021 that have been adopted by the fashion set.
Apparelchartattack.com

How to Wear Sweatpants – Trendy Outfit Ideas for Women

We have changed our fashion habits and are as concerned with comfort as with style today, which is why tracksuits have been a wardrobe staple for years. We kept the training pants in our house until they were no longer needed as sportswear. They were available in the stores of Vlone.llc, which is when we began using them.
ApparelPosted by
Well+Good

9 Easy and Very, Very Breezy Wardrobe Must-Haves for the Hottest Summer Days

This is the kind of dress you’ll have on rotation for the rest of the summer. With its playful ruffle shoulders and ease of a button front, it’s comfy enough to nap in (although if you’re looking for some really, really top-notch nap dresses, we’ve got suggestions) but structured enough for work or trip to the beach. Made from eco-friendly deadstock fabric and available in sizes XS to 2X, you’ll never want to take this dress off.
Sportsfox40jackson.com

Paralympian Olivia Breen shows off so-called ‘revealing’ sportswear: ‘I’ve been wearing this for 9 years’

Paralympian Olivia Breen on Tuesday showed a TV broadcast what she was wearing when she said she was told her sportswear was “too short and inappropriate.”. Breen appeared on Sky News and showed the Adidas-branded briefs she was wearing at the English Championships when she said a female official suggested what she was wearing was too revealing.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Olivia Culpo’s Neon Sweater, Biker Shorts & Furry Slides Are All We’ll Be Wearing This Fall

It’s still the heat of summer but Olivia Culpo may have just discovered the next big outfit for fall. The model herself has had a season filled with travel, teasing her latest adventure on Instagram this afternoon. For her busy day, Culpo stayed comfortable in a kelly green knit sweater matched to a color-coordinated Bottega Veneta purse and contrasting black biker shorts.
Theater & Dancetalesbuzz.com

‘The weird thing is I’ve never taught them how to do the dance’

Welcome to So Mini Ways, Yahoo Life’s parenting series on the joys and challenges of child-rearing. He may forever be known as Will Smith’s privileged preppie cousin Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but there’s much more to Alfonso Ribeiro’s CV. An actor since the age of 8, Ribeiro landed a lead role on Broadway, starred on the ’80s sitcom Silver Spoons, danced in a Michael Jackson Pepsi commercial and released a rap record by the time he was old enough to drive. Highlights from his post-Fresh Prince career include being crowned the Season 19 champion of Dancing With the Stars, hosting gigs on America’s Funniest Home Videos and Catch 21 (the last one recently earning him a Daytime Emmys nomination) and his most important role of all: fatherhood.
ApparelETOnline.com

This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone (not just Nordstrom cardholders)! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, including limited-time low prices on designer fashion. Shoppers will find deals on clothing, shoes and bags from top brands like...
Apparelreviewed.com

11 trendy terry cloth clothes that are as comfy as a bathrobe

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Terry cloth clothing is all over social media right now—and we don't hate it. After all, terry cloth is the same material that robes and towels are made of. Made from cotton or a mixture of polyester and cotton, it's a specific style of weaving that increases the fabric's absorbency and creates that soft, plush feel. If you want to get in on the trend, snag one of these 11 terry cloth pieces, from a chic Vans romper to a cozy Summersalt pullover.
Obituariessportswar.com

Been a VERY long time since I've heard that. Had a whole box of them.

True confessions: I lifted 99% of my MIL's eulogy from a Sitcom :/ -- FfxStationHokie 07/16/2021 09:34AM. Hopefully you didn't use the obituary from Curb Your Enthusiasm ** -- HokieDan95 07/16/2021 09:43AM. One time during college I spent a whole month without stepping on campus -- bigbadbird 07/16/2021 09:42AM. I...
GardeningTelegraph

Why I've fallen back in love with geraniums – and you should too

If the cutting edge is to be believed, “geraniums” are having a moment. I use speech marks because I’m referring to pelargoniums – the thick-leaved, tender plants, often seen indoors and in pots, as opposed to the more woodland-appropriate hardy geraniums, which I’ll be cutting back any day now to keep them blooming all summer.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

How to Style Loafers – As Seen on the Streets of Paris

Wear them to your next brunch date, gallery hop or virtually anywhere. Ever since Gucci reissued their signature loafers and Prada their platform version, loafers have been having a moment in many parts of the world. Specifically, fashion enthusiasts in Paris recently seem to be exceptionally fond of the classic style, showcasing a variety of ways to wear them. From the typical preppy number to a vibrant refresh, loafers are truly a versatile shoe that’s easy to style and stands the test of time. And once you find the right pair, they can easily become your go-to footwear of choice.
Apparelt2conline.com

Tips for Wearing Your Favorite Jewelry During Winter

With the start of winter, we embrace a new wardrobe. Floral print dresses are traded for chunky knits, and strappy flats are stored away favoring knee-high boots. But does that mean you do away with your favorite jeweler as well? Many people think that bundling up to keep yourself warm during winter means swapping out rings and necklaces for gloves and scarves. That’s not true. There are many ways in which you can wear your jeweler during the colder months without having to worry about them getting buried under your layers. Whether you want to flaunt some creative jeweler design or wear the crystal earrings that you just bought, here are some tips for wearing jeweler in winter:
Apparelyounghollywood.com

5 Athleisure Brands for a Fresh & Cute Summer Look!

(Free People Movement/@fpmovement/Instagram) Summer is upon us, the season for getting up and getting out! Whether you’re climbing a mountain, walking around the park, running errands, or simply making a trip to your local coffee shop, who doesn’t want to look cute and comfortable doing all of the above? That’s the magic of athleisure. Check out 5 of our favorite athleisure brands that never disappoint!

Comments / 0

Community Policy