Get Yourself A Pupper (For Education)

By Bryan Cockfield
hackaday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the disquieting appearance of some of the robots coming out of DARPA and other labs might give us some reservations about how much intelligence we want to give to those robots, there’s a lot to be learned from them before their inevitable global takeover. This small quadruped called the Mini Pupper is just the robot for that job. With a low cost and familiar platform, it’s the ideal robot to learn some of the tricks of the trade.

TechnologyLumia UK

Welcome to the Community Toolkit!

The Windows Community Toolkit has come a long way since our start in 2016 as the “UWP Community Toolkit”. We joined the .NET Foundation soon after, and we’ve broadened our scope to encompass a larger set of .NET developers with our communities with projects like the MVVM Toolkit and High Performance packages by Sergio Pedri.
Computershackaday.com

It Takes A Lot To Build A Hacker’s Laptop

An essential tool that nearly all of us will have is our laptop. For hardware and software people alike it’s our workplace, entertainment device, window on the world, and so much more. The relationship between hacker and laptop is one that lasts through thick and thin, so choosing a new one is an important task. Will it be a dependable second-hand ThinkPad, the latest object of desire from Apple, or whatever cast-off could be scrounged and given a GNU/Linux distro? On paper all laptops deliver substantially the same mix of performance and portability, but in reality there are so many variables that separate a star from a complete dog. Into this mix comes a newcomer that we’ve had an eye on for a while, the Framework. It’s a laptop that looks just like so many others on the market and comes with all the specs at a price you’d expect from any decent laptop, but it has a few tricks up its sleeve that make it worth a glance.
Engineeringhackaday.com

See This Hybrid Approach To Folded 3D Printed Mechanisms

3D printers are quite common nowadays, but we’re still far from exhausting new ideas to try with them. [Angus] of [Maker’s Muse] recently got interested in 3D printing small mechanical assemblies that can be put together by folding them up, and also depend on folding linkages for the moving parts. (Video, embedded below.) The result would be lightweight, functional assemblies that would be simple to manufacture and require very few parts; but how to make the hinges themselves is the tricky part. As a proof-of-concept, [Angus] designed a clever steering linkage that could be printed flat and folded together, and shows his work on trying to make it happen.
Economyhackaday.com

Workshop Tools Are Available In First-Class

Most of dream of having a fully-stocked shop with all of the tools needed to build our projects, at least if we don’t already have such a shop. In the meantime, a lot of us are hacking together our own tools and working on whatever bench space might be available to us. While [Emiel] aka [The Practical Engineer] has an envious shop to work from, his latest project goes to show how repurposing some aircraft-grade equipment can result in a high-quality toolbox for himself, without shelling out for any consumer-level solution. (Video, embedded below.)
Softwarelifewire.com

How to Add Programs to Startup in Windows 11

Windows 11 lets you control startup programs by adding a dedicated interface to the settings menu. Originally added to Windows 10, this feature makes adding and removing startup programs far easier for most people. Here's how to add programs to startup in Windows 11. How to Add Programs to Startup...
Electronicshackaday.com

Scanning Medium Format Film On A 35mm Scanner

Scanning film is great for archival purposes as well as sharing said photos digitally. However, if you’re scanning 120 film, aka medium format, it can be expensive to get the requisite hardware. 35mm scanners are comparatively more common, so [Christian Chapman] decided to modify one to suit medium film instead.
Computershackaday.com

Rooting The Atari VCS 800

The Atari VCS 800 is a modern product, a hybrid of a PC and a games console. Fundamentally, its a bunch of modern chips in a box running Linux that will let you browse the web or emulate some old games. Now, thanks to [ArcadeHustle], you can have persistent root access to the VCS 800 at your leisure.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

You can get yourself an Xbox doughnut this August

Krispy Kreme UK has partnered up with Xbox to create a limited edition doughnut. Called "The Nexus Level,", it's made with "irresistible light and fluffy dough with a rich and gooey brownie batter, dipped in icing and decorated with the iconic Xbox Nexus design.". To accompany this, the most significant...
Softwaredevops.com

WhiteSource Tool Automatically Fixes Code Vulnerabilities

WhiteSource today announced that it has developed the first-ever tool that automatically remediates vulnerabilities discovered in custom code. Rami Sass, WhiteSource CEO, said WhiteSource Cure surfaces recommendations for fixing security vulnerabilities in code that developers can then apply with a click of a button. WhiteSource has a long history of providing tools that discover vulnerabilities in open source software that it tracks via a database it manages, but Sass said customers are making it clear they need a way to automatically remediate those issues in a way that doesn’t adversely impact developer productivity.
Electronicshackaday.com

Fail Of The Week: The Metal Hot End Upgrade

My son, Patrick, has observed on more than one occasion that I do not like 3D printing. That may sound odd, because I built a printer back in 2012 and since then I’ve built a lot of printers and I currently have at least three in my lab. But Patrick correctly realized that I don’t actually enjoy printing things that I need. What I do enjoy is building, fixing and even more importantly improving the printers themselves. If you are reading Hackaday, you probably know how that is. This is the story of an upgrade gone bad, although the ending is happy enough. If you’ve ever thought about moving from a traditional hot end to an all-metal hot end, you might want to hear me out and maybe I can save you some trouble.
Aerospace & Defensehackaday.com

Orbiter Is Now Open Source

We always have it on our list to learn more about Orbiter. If you haven’t seen it, it is a hyperrealistic space simulator. Granted, you can put it in an easy mode, but its real strength is you can very accurately model spacecraft like the Space Shuttle and have very realistic controls. In order to spur development, the program is now open source.
Computersmakeuseof.com

The 6 Best Linux Distros for Power Users in 2021

A conventional operating system makes users use identical yet redundant versions. Linux has a little bit of something for different users, which are commonly known as Linux distributions. There are hundreds of Linux distributions catering to different uses like gaming, education, software development, etc. While most Linux distributions are similar...
Software9to5Google

Google launches Jetpack Compose 1.0, making Android UI design easier w/ Kotlin

Google and Jetbrains have released the first stable build of Jetpack Compose 1.0, the new Kotlin-based UI framework for Android. First announced over two years ago at I/O 2019, Jetpack Compose is a new framework for creating user interfaces for Android apps, co-developed by Google and JetBrains, the company behind Kotlin. As such, Jetpack Compose works exclusively with Kotlin, and not Android’s original app programming language Java.
Technologyhackaday.com

Create Large Scale Domino Art With A Robot

Creating large domino art displays is a long and nerve-racking process, where bumping a single domino can mean starting from scratch. To automate the process of creating these displays, a team consisting of [Mark Rober], [John Luke], [Josh], and [Alex Baucom] built the Dominator, a robot capable of laying 100 000 dominos just over 24 hours. Video after the break.
Technologyhackaday.com

3D Printer Add On Makes Sharp(ie) Colors

We’ve all seen 3D printed jigs that use a permanent marker to color filament as it goes into the hot end. [Sakati84] has a completely different idea. A holder on the print head can pick up one of several pens and use it to color the layer the hot end just laid down. In the video below, it looks like it works well and, although we imagine it will be a bear to calibrate on height, it seems like something you could replicate with nearly any conventional printer.
Softwarepetri.com

How to Add Windows Server 2022 as a Domain Controller

Windows Server 2022 doesn’t include any significant changes to Active Directory (AD). But you will want to use it going forwards for your new domain controllers because of the improved security it provides over earlier versions of Windows Server. There are two ways for system administrators to add Windows Server...
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

How To Build Data Structures With JavaScript ES6 Classes

Data structures are a fundamental aspect of computer science and programming, irrespective of the language you use. Having a thorough knowledge of them can help you efficiently organize, manage, store, and modify data. Identifying the proper data structure for your use case can improve performance by a huge margin. However,...
Engineeringhackaday.com

3D-Printed Tooling Enables DIY Electrochemical Machining

When it comes to turning a raw block of metal into a useful part, most processes are pretty dramatic. Sharp and tough tools are slammed into raw stock to remove tiny bits at a time, releasing the part trapped within. It doesn’t always have to be quite so violent though, as these experiments in electrochemical machining suggest.
ComputersNeowin

VirtualBox 6.1.26

VirtualBox is a powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization product for enterprise as well as home use. Targeted at server, desktop and embedded use, it is now the only professional-quality virtualization solution that is also Open Source Software. Some of the features of VirtualBox are:. Modularity. VirtualBox has an extremely modular...
Technologywoodard.com

A "New" Tool for Educating Yourself and Your Team

As a professional, you may struggle to balance the need to do your "day job" with the need to maintain and grow the knowledge that lets you do that job. The internet is a mixed blessing. You have so much knowledge at your finger tips. But you also have so much knowledge at your finger tips.

