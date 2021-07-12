Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

Evacuations ordered for Snake River Complex Fire burning 20 miles south of Lewiston

KXLY
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON, Idaho — The Snake River Complex Fire has burned 77,964 acres — or about 122 square miles — 20 miles south of Lewiston. Evacuation orders have been issued for homes along the Snake River and for residents on Zaza Rd north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha road, including Redbird and Waha Lake, as well as for residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest and north of Hoover Ridge.

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nez Perce County, ID
Government
County
Nez Perce County, ID
State
Idaho State
Lewiston, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake River#Fire Burning#Deer Creek#Forest#The Red Cross#The Echo Hills Church#Idaho Department Of Lands#Blm#Nez Perce Tribe#Usfs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy