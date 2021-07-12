Evacuations ordered for Snake River Complex Fire burning 20 miles south of Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Snake River Complex Fire has burned 77,964 acres — or about 122 square miles — 20 miles south of Lewiston. Evacuation orders have been issued for homes along the Snake River and for residents on Zaza Rd north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha road, including Redbird and Waha Lake, as well as for residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest and north of Hoover Ridge.www.kxly.com
