Former Alcoa standout Kobe Robinson wasn’t entirely surprised when his phone rang on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft on July 13. After playing four seasons with the Tornadoes and another two seasons in the junior college ranks at Chattanooga State Community College, Robinson’s talents and efforts did not go unnoticed, especially by the San Diego Padres organization who ultimately drafted him in the 13th round after earning a 3.50 ERA and tossing 60 strikeouts on the mound for the Tigers this past season.