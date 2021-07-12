Detectives Investigating Home Invasion In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. - On July 10, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20100 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim, age 32 of Lexington Park, injured in the backyard of the residence. The victim advised unknown suspects forced entry into the residence and assaulted him with bats and machetes. The victim ultimately jumped from an upstairs window, and the suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.