Pininfarina Set To Design 1,000-HP Electric Truck
Hercules Electric Vehicles is one of the newest players in the automotive game but has already forged strong partnerships and will form a symbiotic relationship with Nissan. The US-based automaker will use the Nissan Titan as a base for its own electric truck, giving it a headstart over other new startups. Hercules will have more support than just that, however, as reports have reached us that prestigious Italian design house Pininfarina - which is working on its own EV for the first time - will design the new electric pickup for Hercules, called the Alpha.carbuzz.com
