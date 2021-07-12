Pininfarina Set To Design 1,000-HP Electric Truck

Tesla made a big splash when it revealed the Cybertruck. Even though we've seen it over and over again, it still makes you take a second look. As a result, other electric pickup concepts look pretty amazing next to Elon Musk's otherworldly creation, and Tesla's CEO himself has now admitted that the truck may fail because of its styling. Nonetheless, demand for the Tesla Cybertruck is pretty high and the company is not backing down, having just spent $400 million on parts for it. But what inspired this crazy look for the truck? Well, Tesla has just obtained a design patent for the vehicle, along with others for the Model Y and Roadster, which gives us a number of past vehicles that are referenced by the Cybertruck.