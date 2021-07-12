Chvrches Smash Phony Expectations on New Song 'Good Girls'

POP. 1280 - "NONCOMPLIANT" NYC industrial post-punks Pop. 128 are back with new album Museum on the Horizon on September 24 via Profound Lore and here's the first track released from it, a minimal, harsh and catchy "Noncompliant." "Without getting too specific, 'Noncompliant' is about how helping never helps and oftentimes the systems that we use to support people are also the systems that control them," say the band. "Support in our society is contingent on people behaving a certain way, but people in need deserve to be able to live their lives as they see fit and still have a right to the things they need to survive. We limit how much we help people because we love the illusion that society is a meritocracy and if you are in need you must have done something wrong to end up there."