Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, FL

‘Invaluable service’: Polk County chaplains provide support to Surfside first responders

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVR1t_0aucxZSX00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Three Polk County Fire Rescue chaplains are assisting first responder crews following the Surfside condo collapse.

The department said Chaplain Murphy Hanley returned last week from a three-day deployment and Sherri Grimes and Bill DeHart are serving multi-day deployments this week.

Their assistance was requested from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“Our fellow firefighters requested our service in this tragedy, and we are proud to assist them in any way we can,” Polk Fire Chief Robert Weech said in a statement. “Our chaplains provide an invaluable service for the spiritual health and mental wellbeing of all firefighters. And in a circumstance, such as this in Miami, their services are in great demand.”

The department said Polk’s chaplains are working with firefighters and emergency medical personnel to provide guidance to those who need emotional or spiritual support following the tragedy.

In the case of the Miami search and recovery mission, they are also on the ground with first responders, in hard hats ready to immediately provide their services.

“There is nothing easy about responding to a tragedy like this,” Weech said. “That scene takes an emotional and physical toll on those first responders working it. I’m proud our chaplains can assist in comforting those who are working to bring closure to all the families affected by this.”

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaplains#First Responders#Polk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputy in Florida Keys accused of stealing lobsters

A Florida deputy is accused of stealing lobsters from a boat he pulled over last year, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Scott Ward of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was charged with misdemeanor theft, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release that was posted on the organization’s Facebook page. He has not been arrested.
Arizona StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 person dead after bee attack in Arizona

MARANA, Ariz. — An Arizona man died Thursday after being stung multiple times by a swarm of bees, authorities said. According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, three people are believed to have been stung “hundreds of times” after bees swarmed out of a large open hive in a tree. The hive weighed approximately 100 pounds, firefighters said.
Health ServicesPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AdventHealth moves to ‘black’ status, deferring non-emergency surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise

AdventHealth Central Florida is moving to “black” status amid the rising number of COVID-19 patients, officials said Thursday. Under the status, AdventHealth will defer non-emergency surgeries at hospitals throughout the division. Patients will be notified if their procedure is canceled, AdventHealth said. “Cases continue to rise sharply with no sign...
San Diego, CAPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it's charged a sailor with starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego. The USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage and was later scrapped, costing the Navy billions of dollars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy