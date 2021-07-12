Food Truck Tuesdays return to Larkin Square this week

At least 20 food trucks, live music, drinks and more return to Larkin Square this summer. Enjoy live music on The Boardwalk plus beer, wine and other beverages offered by Larkin Square.

You can enjoy all of this, every Tuesday night from 5:00-8:00 p.m. until August 31.

Guests are welcome to bring a folding chair or picnic blanket. Sorry, no pets, smoking, coolers, large bags or outside food or beverages are allowed.

In a partnership with the Independent Health Foundation, every truck offers a Healthy Option menu item.

Here are the food trucks that you can enjoy:

Amy's Truck

J&L Boulevard BBQ

Cheesy Chick

Chef's Mobile

Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles

Fat Bob's

Share Kitchen and Bar Room

Mad Sauces

The Great Aussie Bite

Sweet Lisa Truck

M&S Street Eats

Lloyd Taco Truck

House of Munch

Thai Me Up

Flaming Fish

Macarollin

Great Foodini

Food Acres Ice Cream

Sweet Melody's

Sun Roll

Pub Coffee Hub

The first musical act is Johnny Hart & The Mess.