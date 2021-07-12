Cancel
Restaurants

Food Truck Tuesdays return to Larkin Square this week

By Taylor Epps
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PcJh_0aucxHoh00

At least 20 food trucks, live music, drinks and more return to Larkin Square this summer. Enjoy live music on The Boardwalk plus beer, wine and other beverages offered by Larkin Square.

You can enjoy all of this, every Tuesday night from 5:00-8:00 p.m. until August 31.

Guests are welcome to bring a folding chair or picnic blanket. Sorry, no pets, smoking, coolers, large bags or outside food or beverages are allowed.

In a partnership with the Independent Health Foundation, every truck offers a Healthy Option menu item.

Independent Health
Each food truck will have a healthy option, sponsored by Independent Health

Here are the food trucks that you can enjoy:

  • Amy's Truck
  • J&L Boulevard BBQ
  • Cheesy Chick
  • Chef's Mobile
  • Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles
  • Fat Bob's
  • Share Kitchen and Bar Room
  • Mad Sauces
  • The Great Aussie Bite
  • Sweet Lisa Truck
  • M&S Street Eats
  • Lloyd Taco Truck
  • House of Munch
  • Thai Me Up
  • Flaming Fish
  • Macarollin
  • Great Foodini
  • Food Acres Ice Cream
  • Sweet Melody's
  • Sun Roll
  • Pub Coffee Hub

The first musical act is Johnny Hart & The Mess.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

