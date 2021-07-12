That Scandalous Phosphine on Venus Really Could Come From Volcanoes, Says New Study
Phosphine gas detected in the atmosphere of Venus could have a volcanic origin after all, new research has found. An analysis of potential volcanic activity on the mysterious planet has found that, contrary to findings uploaded to preprint server arXiv last year, there may indeed be sufficient geothermal venting to produce the detected abundances of the gas. The detection of phosphine on Venus, announced in September of 2020, had scientists around the world shaken. The gas can be found here on Earth in very limited contexts, one of which is anaerobic, or low oxygen, ecosystems. It's found in swamps and sludges, where anaerobic...www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 0