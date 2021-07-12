NFL executives, coaches rank Josh Allen as fifth-best quarterback in league
Josh Allen is the fifth-best quarterback in the NFL, according to coaches and executives. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is receiving the praise he deserves.www.audacy.com
Josh Allen is the fifth-best quarterback in the NFL, according to coaches and executives. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is receiving the praise he deserves.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.https://www.audacy.com/wgr550
Comments / 0