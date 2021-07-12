FL Doctor Arrested in Connection to the Haitian President’s Assassination
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was killed in his home last week as part of a brutal assassination plot. The assassination comes amid rising tensions in a country enduring political instability and gang violence. The first lady was airlifted to a hospital in Miami, where she is still recovering from her wounds. Authorities have already arrested almost two dozen people in connection to the killing, and on Sunday, a new name was added to the list.scrubsmag.com
