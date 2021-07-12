Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MO

Missouri AG’s office says Kevin Strickland is guilty

By Sam Hartle
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LabCG_0aucwdvw00

The effort to free Kevin Strickland won’t have the support of the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

In court filing in Strickland’s case made on Friday, July 9, the AG’s office says they remain confident that Strickland is guilty — a claim that runs counter to the viewpoint of others, including Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker.

In May , Peters Baker joined Strickland’s attorneys and the Midwest Innocence Project in calling for Strickland’s 1978 murder conviction to be overturned and for him to be released from prison.

One option Strickland, 61, has for freedom is to receive a pardon, but that appears unlikely.

In an interview last month , Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has repeatedly denied calls to pardon Strickland, told 41 Action News that he is not convinced Strickland is innocent.

In June, Triscia Bucknell of the Midwest Innocence Project filed a petition in DeKalb County, Missouri District Court seeking habeas corpus for Strickland. Attorneys are set for a case management hearing on Monday.

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Missouri Ag#Ag#Action News#Missouri District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KSHB 41 Action News

Missouri vaccination rate spikes in July

Missouri’s vaccination rate rose more than 14% in the seven days after Gov. Mike Parson announced a COVID-19 vaccine lottery, which will provide $10,000 in cash or contributions to education savings accounts for 900 residents, as part of a monthlong surge in the state's vaccination rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy