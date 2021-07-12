NoCo Manufacturing Partnership Announces 2021 NOCOM Trade Show

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2021 - Automotive LED lighting manufacturer, Diode Dynamics, has announced the construction of a new 70,000 square-foot headquarters facility. The project is located on 10 acres within the Fountain Lakes development in St. Charles, Missouri, and is expected to open this fall. The facility is being purpose-built to meet the needs of the company. It includes a showroom, four drive-in garage bays, an electronics manufacturing area, engineering laboratory, 30-foot warehouse, and two-story office. The project comes as Diode Dynamics experiences high demand for its products in the aftermarket LED lighting industry, requiring expansion of manufacturing capacity to support its growth. As part of the project, the company will move all of its existing employees from Earth City, Missouri, and plans to add 36 new positions over the next five years. "We are thrilled to be constructing a new headquarters that’s custom-tailored to our needs. This project will perfectly support our mission to design and manufacture automotive lighting products with the absolute best quality and performance possible, here in the USA," said Diode Dynamics CEO and majority owner, Paul McCain. Contegra Construction is the general contractor. The building and its interior was designed by Remiger Design. The project is being financed by Bank of Franklin County. Diode Dynamics was represented by James Delgado of Cozad Commercial Real Estate, with David Zobel of Danna McKitrick, P.C. acting as counsel. The project is being supported by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the 504 loan program of the Economic Development Council (EDC) of St. Charles County, and the City of St. Charles, Missouri. About Diode Dynamics - Established in 2008, Diode Dynamics is a privately-held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive lighting products. For more information, visit www.diodedynamics.com. Media Contact: Tara Bloch Telephone: (314) 205-3033 Email: contact@diodedynamics.com -###- [ATTACHED IMAGE: Rendering of new 70,000 square-foot headquarters, courtesy of Diode Dynamics.]