Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NoCo Manufacturing Partnership Announces 2021 NOCOM Trade Show

By Annie Lindgren
Posted by 
northfortynews
northfortynews
 17 days ago

Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership (NoCO) has announced an in-person trade show with all returning major sponsors for its NOCOM 2021 manufacturing trade show on September 23, 2021: Aerotek, FirstBank, Flood and Peterson, Plante Moran and Precision Machined Products. The event showcases Northern Colorado’s expanding manufacturing sector, connecting suppliers, manufacturers, capital, and services.

northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Trade Show#Aerotek#Flood#Covid#Nocom Event Coordinator#Nocom Manufacturing Trade#Collaborate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Fayette Manufacturing Consortium announced

A manufacturing consortium has been announced in Fayette County. Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, in conjunction with the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, Connellsville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mon Valley Alliance, announced the launch of the Fayette Manufacturing Consortium. The consortium will connect Fayette County manufacturers and offer assistance resources...
Saint Charles, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Automotive lighting manufacturer announces new headquarters

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2021 - Automotive LED lighting manufacturer, Diode Dynamics, has announced the construction of a new 70,000 square-foot headquarters facility. The project is located on 10 acres within the Fountain Lakes development in St. Charles, Missouri, and is expected to open this fall. The facility is being purpose-built to meet the needs of the company. It includes a showroom, four drive-in garage bays, an electronics manufacturing area, engineering laboratory, 30-foot warehouse, and two-story office. The project comes as Diode Dynamics experiences high demand for its products in the aftermarket LED lighting industry, requiring expansion of manufacturing capacity to support its growth. As part of the project, the company will move all of its existing employees from Earth City, Missouri, and plans to add 36 new positions over the next five years. "We are thrilled to be constructing a new headquarters that’s custom-tailored to our needs. This project will perfectly support our mission to design and manufacture automotive lighting products with the absolute best quality and performance possible, here in the USA," said Diode Dynamics CEO and majority owner, Paul McCain. Contegra Construction is the general contractor. The building and its interior was designed by Remiger Design. The project is being financed by Bank of Franklin County. Diode Dynamics was represented by James Delgado of Cozad Commercial Real Estate, with David Zobel of Danna McKitrick, P.C. acting as counsel. The project is being supported by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the 504 loan program of the Economic Development Council (EDC) of St. Charles County, and the City of St. Charles, Missouri. About Diode Dynamics - Established in 2008, Diode Dynamics is a privately-held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive lighting products. For more information, visit www.diodedynamics.com. Media Contact: Tara Bloch Telephone: (314) 205-3033 Email: contact@diodedynamics.com -###- [ATTACHED IMAGE: Rendering of new 70,000 square-foot headquarters, courtesy of Diode Dynamics.]
Businessaithority.com

FaceMyDoc Announces Official Partnership With Cogsworth

America’s fastest growing telehealth provider network FaceMyDoc has formally announced their partnership with Cogsworth, a SaaS startup based in Australia. Both companies have been focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, creating products that enable providers to be more efficient and increase engagement with their patients. The Cogsworth flagship...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

PennEngineering Announces Partnership with Paperless Parts

DANBORO, PA — PennEngineering recently announced a new strategic partnership with Paperless Parts, a cloud-based platform that has revolutionized the quoting and sales process for sheet metal fabricators. By streamlining fastener recognition and component ordering processes with the Paperless Parts platform, PennEngineering®’s sheet metal fabrication partners can simplify the application...
Golfthelascopress.com

Bushnell Announces Launch Pro Partnership with Foresight Sports

In partnership with Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf will be entering the domestic launch monitor market later this year with the Launch Pro, a personal launch monitor built on the industry’s best and most widely accepted technology. “Bushnell Golf is committed to innovation, technology advancements and supporting the golfing consumer as...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

IBISWorld & RelPro Announce Partnership & Solution Integration

Together, RelPro and IBISWorld expand Business Development Solutions for Commercial Banks. In a direct response to client requests, IBISWorld and RelPro are announcing a collaborative partnership and solutions integration. This will result in increased accessibility to valuable industry insights and time savings for clients who are researching prospective companies and preparing for meetings with senior executives.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

AscellaHealth Announces Partnership with Banjo Health

BERWYN, PA — AscellaHealth announced the recent signing of a multi-year partnership with Banjo Health, a market leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Prior Authorization (PA) solutions, to improve patient care by reducing PA review times. By teaming up with the first company to launch AI clinical decision support for payers integrated within Banjo Health, AscellaHealth is poised to become the preeminent leader in serving its commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members with a streamlined PA process.
Softwareaithority.com

Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership

Market Leading Companies Enter Into Mutual Reseller Agreement, Creating Best-in-Class Integrated Solution for Finance and Accounting Professionals. Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software and Trintech, a leading global provider of financial close solutions, announced a strategic partnership to resell each other’s products, offering an integrated end-to-end solution for the financial and accounting process. This partnership will provide customers in mid-sized organizations with a best-in-class single source of truth of their financial data, accelerating the end-to-end FP&A, consolidation, and accounting close processes in a frictionless experience.
Annapolis, MDpetsplusmag.com

BAYDOG Announces Distribution Partnership with Southeast Pet

(PRESS RELEASE) ANNAPOLIS, MD — The Chesapeake Bay Dog Company, maker of the BAYDOG brand of Canine Adventure Gear, has recently partnered with Georgia-based distributor Southeast Pet. Beginning in July, BAYDOG retailer partners in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee will be serviced by Southeast’s two distribution centers. “We’re...
Fresno, CAFresno Business Journal

Fresno electronics recycler announces investment, strategic partnership

An investment firm focused on sustainable business has made a strategic investment in a Fresno-based company. ERI, the nation’s largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has entered a partnership with New York-based Closed Loop Partners. The investment was described as “significant” in a news release, but the amount and terms were not disclosed.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Newspaper announces partnership with Amazon Advertising

LAKE GENEVA — Lee Enterprises, the company that owns the Lake Geneva Regional News, announced Tuesday, July 27 that the company will begin working with Amazon Advertising to offer “Over The Top,” or OTT, services to its more than 35,000 local business advertisers. This will add to the options for...
Park City, UTutahbusiness.com

Channel Signal and Skullcandy announce partnership

Park City — Channel Signal, the leading aggregator of product reviews and analysis, today announced its working with Skullcandy Inc., the number one selling North American brand in stereo headphones and true wireless earbuds under $100, to increase conversion rates. Channel Signal is now helping Skullcandy systematically monitor, measure and understand their online reviews to improve its customer service and product development, while generating additional revenue.
Businessthepaypers.com

Checkout.com announces partnership with job portal Evenbreak

UK-based cloud-based PSP Checkout.com has signed a partnership with job board Evenbreak. This new partnership will see Checkout.com enable more disability inclusion in the fintech sector, according to the company. Checkout.com will now advertise all its available vacancies on the Evenbreak portal to attract talented disabled people for its positions. This commitment is the latest initiative on diversity and inclusion, following its level two `disability confident` accreditation under the UK Government employer scheme.
Marketscascadebusnews.com

Implementing a Successful Market Research Solution for company workflow

Some of the most critical decisions a company may make are based on market research. It’s how you receive the facts and insights you need to make informed decisions. Market research can give you significant insight into what your competitors are up to. Market trends, as well as client spending power and behavior, can be influenced by this information. That is why a growing number of companies are outsourcing marketing research. It has far too many advantages to be overlooked.
Businesschannele2e.com

Fully Managed Acquires Toronto MSP; Achieves $100M Revenue

Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired Quartet Services, a Toronto-based managed IT services provider (MSP) that has security expertise and SOC2 certification. Post-deal, Fully Managed now generates $100 million in annual revenues, the buyer says. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. This is technology...
Virginia Beach, VAVirginia Business

The Lawson Cos. hires marketing manager

Suzie Harris was regional marketing director for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. Virginia Beach-based The Lawson Cos. named Suzie Harris its marketing manager, the real estate development and property management company announced Tuesday. Harris will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the marketing department, management of its team and completing...
Businesssavannahbusinessjournal.com

GOODWILL SOUTHEAST GEORGIA announces new Executive Appointments

July 30, 2021 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia announced two executive promotions, elevating Jessica Callaway Penny to Vice President, Donated Goods Retail, and Valarie Wiles to Vice President, Information Technology. “An impactful leader drives innovation; Jessica and Valarie continue to challenge norms while seeking opportunities for our organization to operate more...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

EPA Announces $200,000 to Fort Collins to support Healthy Homes Program

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced it will provide $200,000 to the City of Fort Collins, Colorado to address indoor air quality and health concerns for underserved community residents. The funding is part of $50 million for Environmental Justice (EJ) initiatives allocated to EPA under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to identify and address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks in underserved communities through a range of local initiatives.
Businessthemreport.com

Avanze Bolsters Its Senior Leadership With Two New Hires

Avanze Group has announced the additions of Rich King as EVP of Client Success and Business Strategy, and Victor Lee as SVP, Head of Sales and Marketing. As a long-time technology sales leader, Lee's career includes positions with Synrgo, Pioneer Technology Group, Computing System Innovations, and Creative Data Solutions (CDS). In his previous role, Lee served as VP of Sales for Synrgo, an e-Recording and post-closing services provider. Lee has helped companies expand into new markets and capture large projects throughout the U.S. He provided technical solutions to Fortune 500 and state and local governments for projects related to capture, identity protection, unstructured data classification, unstructured extraction and RPA technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy