Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker brings cafe-quality home with 6 brew sizes

If you are a coffee drinker, you’ve most likely come across the term “specialty coffee.” Maybe you’ve heard a coffee shop referred to as “specialty” or, most likely, a bag of beans deemed “specialty coffee”—but what does that mean, exactly? While some might use the term colloquially as code for “fancy” or “expensive” (or even “flavored”), specialty coffee has a finite, industry-specific definition, as well as a fascinating linguistic history. To better understand what it all means, we’re going to take a look at the meaning of “specialty coffee” and how a coffee comes to achieve that designation.