New home sales have fallen to their lowest level since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that the housing boom could be coming to an end. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Monday shows that new single-family home sales in June fell to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 676,000 units, down 6.6% from May’s rate of 624,000 new home sales. More saliently, that’s down 19.4% from June 2020’s level of 839,000, when the new home market first picked up pace amid the pandemic.