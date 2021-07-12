The Godfather Of Punk And The King Of Egypt: Iggy Pop Set To Narrate New Doc On King Tut

Iggy Pop has used his voice to make quite a bit of history… now, he’s using it to narrate some.

The 74-year-old punk rock icon is set to be the voice for the English version of the new Italian-made documentary, Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition, which centers around the 1922 discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb and the 2019 exhibition of the tomb’s legendary contents.

Unearthed by archaeologist Howard Carter and English aristocrat George Herbert, Tutankhamun’s tomb is a seminal marvel of history. With hundreds of precious artifacts, it represents one of the finest troves of human culture and expression preserved from ancient times. The grand tour featured in the new documentary was the largest exhibition of these artifacts outside of Egypt—cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Egyptian government has since said the tour will not continue and the artifacts will never again leave the country’s borders.

Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition comes from Laboratoriorosso—the creative production company of renowned antiques photographer Sandro Vannini—and the Italian media group, Nexo Digital. Originally due in 2020, the documentary was delayed until now—currently, it’s being distributed in Italy, is set to debut in Spain, New Zealand and Australia and will be coming to places like the U.S. at some point in the near future.

“We were looking for somebody that could give a different appeal to the narration of the movie,” Nexus Digital’s Rosella Gioffré said in a piece from Variety. “We thought of [Pop] and he accepted.”

The news comes after Pop has had a fun few weeks—near the end of June, David Hasselhoff released a synth-pop cover of Pop’s iconic tune, “The Passenger,” complete with a kinda surreal video of The Hoff doing his thing. Then, last week, cult favorites The Lovely Eggs dropped “I, Moron,” which features Pop doing what he does best: use his voice. With all these things swirling, 2021 is set to be another historic year for the Godfather of Punk.

Iggy Pop is set to narrate Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition—learn more about the documentary HERE. Watch the music video for “I, Moron,” by The Lovely Eggs featuring Pop below: