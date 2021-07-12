Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Godfather Of Punk And The King Of Egypt: Iggy Pop Set To Narrate New Doc On King Tut

By Joe Vitagliano
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSruW_0aucvbCh00

Iggy Pop has used his voice to make quite a bit of history… now, he’s using it to narrate some.

The 74-year-old punk rock icon is set to be the voice for the English version of the new Italian-made documentary, Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition, which centers around the 1922 discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb and the 2019 exhibition of the tomb’s legendary contents.

Unearthed by archaeologist Howard Carter and English aristocrat George Herbert, Tutankhamun’s tomb is a seminal marvel of history. With hundreds of precious artifacts, it represents one of the finest troves of human culture and expression preserved from ancient times. The grand tour featured in the new documentary was the largest exhibition of these artifacts outside of Egypt—cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Egyptian government has since said the tour will not continue and the artifacts will never again leave the country’s borders.

Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition comes from Laboratoriorosso—the creative production company of renowned antiques photographer Sandro Vannini—and the Italian media group, Nexo Digital. Originally due in 2020, the documentary was delayed until now—currently, it’s being distributed in Italy, is set to debut in Spain, New Zealand and Australia and will be coming to places like the U.S. at some point in the near future.

“We were looking for somebody that could give a different appeal to the narration of the movie,” Nexus Digital’s Rosella Gioffré said in a piece from Variety. “We thought of [Pop] and he accepted.”

The news comes after Pop has had a fun few weeks—near the end of June, David Hasselhoff released a synth-pop cover of Pop’s iconic tune, “The Passenger,” complete with a kinda surreal video of The Hoff doing his thing. Then, last week, cult favorites The Lovely Eggs dropped “I, Moron,” which features Pop doing what he does best: use his voice. With all these things swirling, 2021 is set to be another historic year for the Godfather of Punk.

Iggy Pop is set to narrate Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition—learn more about the documentary HERE. Watch the music video for “I, Moron,” by The Lovely Eggs featuring Pop below:

Comments / 1

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

253
Followers
624
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hasselhoff
Person
Tutankhamun
Person
George Herbert
Person
Howard Carter
Person
Iggy Pop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Of Egypt#Punk#Italian#English#Egyptian#Nexo Digital#Nexus Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
Country
Egypt
Related
Moviesradiokmzn.com

IGGY POP TO NARRATE TUTANKHAMUN DOCUMENTARY 'THE LAST EXHIBITION'

Iggy Pop is set to narrate a documentary, titled Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition, about Egyptian ruler King Tutankhamun. The documentary, produced by Nexo Digital and Italian cultural agency Laboratoriorosso, will chronicle the archaeological history of the king’s tomb, from its discovery in 1922 to the wildly popular traveling Tutankhamun exhibition that opened in Los Angeles in 2019.
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Q&A: Kings of Convenience on new album and key to longevity

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- "What happened to Kings of Convenience" was, until recently, a prominent search result that would appear when looking up info on the Norwegian indie-pop folk duo. Largely quiet since the release of their last album, the band recently broke their silence with "Peace Or Love,"...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Love Affairs with Dead Composers: How Discovering Chopin Saved Mena Suvari

The apartment my parents found was in Burbank, on a street named Tujunga, right off of the main drag of Glenoaks Boulevard. The complex was small, with a little over 20 apartments. Wood paneled and painted baby blue. Ours was a top unit with two bedrooms and a small balcony off the living room area that overlooked the busy street below. The bedrooms were across from each other and between them was a bathroom, which was mine. My parents had their own bathroom. We had come a long way from the palatial setting of Hilltop.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Laura Marling + Mike Lindsay Create a Musical Monster with New LUMP LP ‘Animal’

For artists like Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay, there are never enough outlets for creative expression. In 2018, the two acclaimed musicians came together for their self-titled release as an unlikely duo under the moniker LUMP. The music Mike and Laura create as LUMP is unlike anything from either of their respective projects. The songs have an impressionistic electronic poppiness that borders on psychedelic. Marling worked on the album while making Song for Our Daughter last year and studying for a Master’s degree in psychoanalysis. Lindsay, a Mercury Prize-winning producer, also serves as the frontman of the band Tunng.
Theater & DancePosted by
American Songwriter

Kiss’ ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ Was Written in a ”Musical Whorehouse“

Kiss gave us a lot of great songs—some of which have very interesting stories behind them. For example, Kiss’ Paul Stanley said he wrote one of the band’s signature hits, “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” inside of a “musical whorehouse.” Here’s a look at the “den of iniquity” which inspired one of the most enduring disco/rock hybrid songs ever—and how the public reacted to the track.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

The story of Paul McCartney and Wings

You think that when your favorite band releases an album every three years, that’s normal? Compare that to Paul McCartney, who – in his first decade of music-making after the split of the Beatles in 1970 – released two solo albums and seven more with the band Wings, as well as touring at all levels of the music industry, from universities to arenas.
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Will Smith Is Dead In The Future In The Tomorrow War

As a big budget sci-fi blockbuster revolving around a small band of humans trying to fend off the threat of an alien invasion that premiered over the July 4th weekend, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War was always going to invite at least some comparisons to Independence Day, but the former made a point of name-dropping Will Smith as being dead in the 2051 timeline.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver Appeared Alongside James Arness Among Other Classic TV Stars in His First Movie

“Gunsmoke” star Dennis Weaver happened to find himself next to an actor who went on to be a co-star down the road in his first film. Weaver, who played Chester Goode on the long-running CBS western, appeared in a movie called “Horizons West” in 1952. He happened to be a Universal Pictures contract actor at the time. Weaver found himself sharing screen time with a guy named James Arness.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Made Guest Appearance on ‘Married… With Children’

What do Al Bundy, Peg Bundy, and “Gilligan’s Island” have in common? Glad you asked. A popular star from the CBS sitcom showed up. Obviously, the Bundys were the parents of Kelly [Christina Applegate] and Bud [David Faustino] on “Married… With Children.” It just so happened that in an episode called “Kelly Bounces Back,” Tina Louise made an appearance. Louise played Miss Beck in the popular sitcom.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star Roger Ewing Went on ‘The Dating Game,’ And It Did Not Go Well

Once upon a time, “Gunsmoke” star Roger Ewing decided to take a trip over to ABC’s popular show “The Dating Game.” It didn’t turn out so hot. Ewing, who played Thad Greenwood on the long-running CBS western, was on “Gunsmoke” for about two seasons, according to a MeTV article. But his appearance on “The Dating Game” becomes even more interesting by whom he appears as Bachelor No. 2 for in her turn.

Comments / 1

Community Policy