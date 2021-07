Earlier this month Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Commissioner Neil Chatterjee, RINO, said that the July FERC open meeting (which happened two weeks ago) would likely be his last meeting. His term was supposed to officially end on June 30, but with no new nominee to fill his post in place, he has stayed on a bit beyond the end of his term. We suspect he’ll be out the door within a month. So what does that mean for FERC and the future of pipeline projects at the agency? Chatterjee’s exit portends big changes on the way, and most of them are not good…