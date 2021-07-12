Film Room with Coach Corley: BYU's base defensive front

Ilaisa Tuiaki has taken a lot of heat in the past few seasons over his 3-man fronts and not bringing enough pressure or having too light of boxes. While all of that may be warranted in some cases, it is not for his base defense. BYU’s base defense looks unorthodox compared to many of the basic defenses that fans are used to. Different doesn’t equal bad. Every defense has its strengths and weaknesses that the defensive coaches must know and understand. Coaches all over the country agree with Tuiaki that BYU’s base defense has strengths that far outweigh the weaknesses. Let’s take a look at what BYU runs up front on defense and how it all works together.