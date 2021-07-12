Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Team USA looking to bounce back vs. Australia tonight

By Mrs. Tyler Thompson
kentuckysportsradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it over the weekend, Team USA dropped its first exhibition game, losing to Nigeria 90-87 Saturday night. It was the first of five tune-up games and came after only four practices, but served as an embarrassing start to Team USA’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which start a week from Friday. The Americans were favored by 29.5 points and ended up being outrebounded 46-34, giving up 20 threes en route to only Team USA’s second loss in 33 exhibitions dating back to 2005. Not great!

kentuckysportsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Dante Exum
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Aron Baynes
Person
Isaac Humphries
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Matthew Dellavedova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Australia#Olympics#Team Usa#Americans#Nbc Sports#The Us Select Team#Boomers#Nba#Cleveland Cavaliers#Toronto Raptors#Utah Jazz#Aussies#Draft Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Updated lineup after Russell Westbrook trade to Lakers

After the Russell Westbrook trade to Lakers, what does the lineup in Los Angeles look like and where are the remaining holes on the roster?. Who needs the NBA Draft when you can have a giant trade. The Lakers saw basketball’s biggest offseason night and promptly waved it off. Sure,...
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
SoccerNewsweek

Alex Morgan's Reaction Sums Up USWNT's Awful Olympics So Far

Team USA's have not been living up to their stellar reputation in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics thus far. The U.S. Women's national team (USWNT) have nevertheless managed to advance to the quarterfinals, despite only winning one of their three games in Group G. Tuesday July 27 saw the...
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in such...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Sixers, Pelicans Agree To First Trade Of NBA Draft

NBA Draft day is finally here — and the draft-day trades are already starting to roll in. With the first draft-day trade of 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans have sent the No. 53 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $2 million in cash considerations, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SoccerNewsday

Olympic women's soccer: USA vs. Australia

The U.S. women made it through to the quarterfinals of the women's soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics after a 0-0 draw with Australia on Tuesday, July 27, 2021,. Australia's goalkeeper Teagan Micah, left, and United States' Megan Rapinoe battle for the ball during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Bradley Beal News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was turned upside down by trade rumors involving a few of the biggest names in the sport. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted to trade Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. If...
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
WorldNBA

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA bounce back with 54-point victory over Iran

Team USA bounced back from their opening game defeat to France with an emphatic 120-66 win over Iran. Damian Lillard led six players in double figures with 21 points, while Devin Booker added 16 and Jayson Tatum 14. Former NBA big man Hamed Haddadi was Iran's top scorer with 14...
Wahiawa, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Wahiawa’s Iosefo and USA Rugby bounce back with win over Canada

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States men’s rugby team bounced back in Olympic play Tuesday with a 21-14 win over Canada in the consolation matches. USA veteran and Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo contributed five points and one try in the win for the Americans. Fellow teammate Carlin Isles led the...
SportsCBS Sports

Team USA basketball vs. Iran score, Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant, United States rebound with dominant win

Team USA started off the Olympics on the wrong foot with an 83-76 loss to France, but fortunately, they managed to get back on track Wednesday. Playing against an Iranian team that was technically ahead of them in the Group A standings due to point-differential, the Americans laid the smackdown in a dominant 120-66 victory. The win gets them back to .500, but more importantly, it re-establishes Team USA as the favorites in the Olympics as a whole.

Comments / 0

Community Policy