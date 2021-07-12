Photos: "Bubble Adventure" by Kit Killingsworth - B.B. Comer Library Summer Reading Program
The B.B. Comer Memorial Library continued their exciting lineup of Summer Reading Program Events in hosting Kit Killingsworth’s “Bubble Adventure”. The event took place Monday, July 12 under the pavilion in Blue Bell Park, with dozens of fascinated children watching the bubble performance. Kit Killingsworth created bubbles with all sorts of seemingly random items throughout the show, which was affected by some rain and wind.www.annistonstar.com
Comments / 0