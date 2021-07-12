Photos: "Bubble Adventure" by Kit Killingsworth - B.B. Comer Library Summer Reading Program

May Farm Petting Animals out of Hawley visited the Brownwood Public Library Thursday morning to wrap up its Summer Reading Program events,. “The kids get to come out and pet and feed the animals,” said Monica Becton with May Farm. “We’ve got small animals, they’ll pet them, touch them, and then I’ll answer any questions the kids have about the animals. This started out as a whole learning experience for kids to come out to our farm. But we do travel with the animals, we do different events throughout the year like birthday parties.”