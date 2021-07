Von Miller has seen both the mountaintop and the cellar in the NFL. He's hoping 2021 isn't his final glimpse of football. Miller is entering the final year of his contract with the Broncos in 2021, and at 32 years old, his future in the league is far from certain. Miller missed all of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury and after 10 years spent in the league, he is certainly on the back nine of his career. Miller also has to prove he can be the version of himself who built a reputation as a devastating force off the edge, something he hasn't quite been able to accurately claim in the last couple of years.