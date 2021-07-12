TWAW practice ideas for the range- beginners

You’ve packed up, found your spot on the range, unloaded your gear, and you’re finally ready to start shooting at some targets. But now what? If you don’t have a plan for your time at the range, you can easily blow through a box of ammo without much thought. And considering that a box of 50 rounds of 9mm is essentially equivalent to a little box of gold in this day and age, we have to be a little more conscientious of how we use our practice rounds. In my next two.