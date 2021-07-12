These Louisville restaurants, food businesses were approved for more than $500K through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Q: Is Miller’s still going to build down on Collier and 41? — Jean Ristow, South Naples. Q: I notice activity on Celeste Drive in Lely Resort. It’s on the Triangle Road end of Celeste not too far from the new Staybridge Suites hotel on the other side of the street. The parcel was cleared some time ago, but now has bulldozers and fresh piles of rocks. Any idea of what’s going in there? Is that where First Watch may go? Thanks for any tips.