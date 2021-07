PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The smoke from wildfires out west is actually what is causing hazy conditions in the Philadelphia area Tuesday. A Code Orange is in effect. That means it is unhealthy for certain groups of people to be outside — children, the elderly, and people with heart and lung conditions. On the flip side, the haze can result in an atmospheric feast for the eyes. Perhaps you witnessed the fiery red sunset Monday night? If not, get your camera ready as you’ll get another shot this evening. Smoke from wildfires burning in western Canada thousands of miles away has infiltrated our atmosphere,...