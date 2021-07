A record number of manatees have died in Florida this year due to food scarcity in the Indian River Lagoon, officials said. The loss of seagrass in the waters has caused manatees to die from starvation and malnutrition, according to TCPalm. A total of 841 manatees died, with 312 deaths occurring in Brevard County's segment of the 156-mile long lagoon from Jan. 1 to July 2 of this year.