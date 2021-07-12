Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Sampson, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are capable of knocking down small or weakened trees and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Chatham; Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Sampson; Wake A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON... HARNETT...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND...NORTHEASTERN LEE...SOUTHWESTERN WAKE...SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSTON AND SOUTHEASTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 255 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Sanford to 6 miles southwest of Lillington to near Fayetteville. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 or 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Fayetteville, Cary, Lillington, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Dunn, Angier, Benson and Godwin.