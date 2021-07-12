Cancel
Wilcox County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wilcox A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTH CENTRAL MONROE...EASTERN CLARKE AND SOUTH CENTRAL WILCOX COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 154 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Whatley, or 13 miles northwest of Monroeville, moving northeast at 30 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Camden, Beatrice and Vredenburgh.

