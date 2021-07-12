Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurens County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laurens; Spartanburg; Union A HEAVY RAIN SHOWER WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL LAURENS... SOUTHEASTERN SPARTANBURG AND WESTERN UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy rain shower with occasional thunderstorms 11 miles southwest of Union, or 7 miles west of Rose Hill State Park, moving northeast at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Union, Buffalo, Rose Hill State Park, Monarch Mill, Cross Keys, Cross Anchor and Sedalia. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cross Anchor, SC
City
Union, SC
County
Union County, SC
City
Buffalo, SC
County
Laurens County, SC
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Laurens, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Western Union#Western Union#Monarch Mill#Cross Keys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.

Comments / 0

Community Policy