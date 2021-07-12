Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens, Spartanburg, Union by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laurens; Spartanburg; Union A HEAVY RAIN SHOWER WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL LAURENS... SOUTHEASTERN SPARTANBURG AND WESTERN UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy rain shower with occasional thunderstorms 11 miles southwest of Union, or 7 miles west of Rose Hill State Park, moving northeast at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Union, Buffalo, Rose Hill State Park, Monarch Mill, Cross Keys, Cross Anchor and Sedalia. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0