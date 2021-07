Cooler Master has quite a roster of PC cases available, including the Silencio S400. It's a case that justifies its name with sound-dampening panels on the top, sides, and front, giving you a bit of peace and quiet while the hardware inside powers on. It's a fairly basic case when it comes to styling, with a black exterior and your choice of solid steel or tempered glass side panel. It's also fairly affordable, generally hovering around the $100 mark. I built a PC inside the Silencio S400 to get an idea of its pros and cons, and ultimately to get an idea of whether or not it's worth the price.